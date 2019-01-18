Dan Tshanda remembered as man who taught others how to face challenges

The 54-year-old musician passed away at a Johannesburg hospital after suffering heart failure last week.

PALM BIBLE CHURCH - Veteran musician and producer Dan Tshanda has been remembered as a man amongst men who taught others how to face their challenges.

Funeral proceedings are underway for Tshanda in Dlamini, Soweto.

Musicians who worked with the late musician are gathered at the Palm Bible Church to pay their last respects to the legendary artist.

#DanTshanda Family has arrived at the Palm Bible Church in Dlamini,Soweto KM pic.twitter.com/un2c4jE3K5 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 18, 2019

#DanTshanda Rasta at the Palm Bible Church painting his illustration of the legendary musician, Dan Tshanda. KM pic.twitter.com/m0RcZLA8p8 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 18, 2019

Fellow band member Msiza Madiba says the Dalom Music Stable is deeply scarred by Tshanda’s passing.

“I’m even asking myself that when I happen to pass away, who will stand in front of people and talk about me? But I thank God that I got a chance to talk about him."

Madiba says even after he left the group to pursue his solo career, Tshanda always reminded him that he had a home in the Dalom Music Stable.

The procession will leave Palm Bible Church and will move to the Westpark Cemetery where Tshanda will be laid to rest.

