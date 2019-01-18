DA says billboard not going anywhere, despite public outcry
The controversial billboard which carries the heading 'the ANC is killing us' was unveiled in the CBD earlier this week.
JOHANNESBURG – Despite the public outcry over its controversial election billboard, the Democratic Alliance (DA) says it's not going anywhere.
The party held a briefing in Johannesburg earlier on Friday where it announced Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga will be stepping down next month to focus on his premier candidacy.
The controversial billboard which carries the heading “the ANC is killing us” was unveiled in the CBD earlier this week.
It lists the names of those who died in the Life Esidimeni tragedy, the Marikana massacre as well as Michael Komape who drowned in a pit toilet in 2015.
The DA's John Moodey explains: “That billboard was there for the duration for which we’ve contracted it to be up.”
It seems Moodey and Msimanga have different views on the matter.
“I think that we do need to hear the cries, whenever they might be coming and not be tone deaf if you like.”
Some of the families of the Life Esidimeni tragedy have labelled the billboard disrespectful, as they were not consulted on it.
Popular in Local
-
Secretary of state capture inquiry takes special leave over Bosasa allegations
-
Twitter users respond to Mboweni, Masina spat over Reserve Bank
-
Brian Molefe: 'It's unfortunate that Popo Molefe revealed info about summons'
-
Msimanga to step down as Tshwane mayor
-
SPCA remove animals from shopping centre parking lot
-
[WATCH] #StateCapture: The moment Agrizzi implicated the ANC
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.