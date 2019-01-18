DA says billboard not going anywhere, despite public outcry

JOHANNESBURG – Despite the public outcry over its controversial election billboard, the Democratic Alliance (DA) says it's not going anywhere.

The party held a briefing in Johannesburg earlier on Friday where it announced Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga will be stepping down next month to focus on his premier candidacy.

The controversial billboard which carries the heading “the ANC is killing us” was unveiled in the CBD earlier this week.

It lists the names of those who died in the Life Esidimeni tragedy, the Marikana massacre as well as Michael Komape who drowned in a pit toilet in 2015.

The DA's John Moodey explains: “That billboard was there for the duration for which we’ve contracted it to be up.”

It seems Moodey and Msimanga have different views on the matter.

“I think that we do need to hear the cries, whenever they might be coming and not be tone deaf if you like.”

Some of the families of the Life Esidimeni tragedy have labelled the billboard disrespectful, as they were not consulted on it.