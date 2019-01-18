CT Women for Change hosts events for mothers of murdered children

CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town's Women for Change programme held an event for mothers of murdered children this week.

Twenty mothers were treated to lunch and spiritual dancing. Candles were lit in honour of their deceased children.

Women for Change's Susan Jantjies says the emotional event focused on victim empowerment, healing and forgiveness.

“Sometimes when a child is killed or is missing, you have everybody who is looking for them at that time. But what happens afterwards? Who’s checking for the child afterwards?”

Various organisations paid tribute to the parents, including the mothers of Zenith Daniels and Courtney Peters.