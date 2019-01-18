Man arrested for being in possession of 11,000 mandrax pills in WC
CAPE TOWN - Vredendal provincial traffic officers have arrested a 35-year-old man for being in possession of 11,000 mandrax pills worth R2.7 million.
The arrest took place at the Klawer Weighbridge on the N7 Highway on Thursday, when the driver was stopped for displaying a fraudulent license disc on his trailer.
“The vehicle was stopped at the Klawer on the N7 and taken to the police station. Officials found 11,000 mandrax pills. The accused is being kept in custody at the police station.”
The accused is due to appear in court once charged.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
