British soldier who rescued dozens in Kenya hotel siege removed from country
The SAS trooper whose identity was being kept secret has been exposed on social media by eyewitnesses who posted his image online.
LONDON - The British Special Forces soldier who is being credited with the rescue of dozens of people from the hotel siege in Kenya this week is having to be removed from the country for fear of reprisal attacks.
Said to be a decorated and veteran member of the UK’s elite special forces, the soldier was off duty and out shopping in Nairobi when he heard the terrorist attack begin.
It’s reported he was in the country to train Kenyan Special Forces and ran towards the commotion.
Eyewitnesses say he exchanged fire with the gunmen and helped rescue dozens of people.
However, the images of him helping others were posted on social media and exposed his identity. He’s now said to be in danger and is to fly back to the UK shortly. He’s expected to receive a military medal for his bravery.
VIDEO: At least 7 dead in Kenya terror attack
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
