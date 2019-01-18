Brian Molefe: 'It's unfortunate that Popo Molefe revealed info about summons'
Brian Molefe says that Transnet board chairperson Popo Molefe failed to follow and respect due process by making this announcement and insists he’s been treated unfairly.
JOHANNESBURG – Former Transnet CEO Brian Molefe says it is unfortunate that the company’s board chairperson Popo Molefe told the public about a summons issued to him and seven other former top executives, including himself.
The board chair revealed the information during a briefing in Sandton on Thursday.
The parastatal has instituted legal steps to recoup the estimated R1.3 billion in stolen funds.
Brian Molefe says that Popo Molefe failed to follow and respect due process by making this announcement and insists he’s been treated unfairly.
“I’m yet to have somebody come up with something concrete that we have done [and] we need to answer to allegations that are properly tested.”
The Transnet chair says that there's evidence of maladministration and corruption under Molefe’s watch, but Molefe says he's done nothing wrong.
"I thought that it was rather unfortunate that he should talk about those summonses because we are yet to respond to them in a proper forum so that our side of the story can also be heard. My advice to Transnet is to focus on the plan for the company."
Additional reporting by Bonga Dlulane.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Timeline
More in Business
-
Rand steady in early trade
-
Transnet warns its R8bn irregular expenditure could balloon as it reviews deals
-
Economist says repo rate decision based on improving economic situation
-
China revises 2017 GDP growth downward to 6.8%
-
Former Transnet CEO Brian Molefe denies corruption claims
-
SA Reserve Bank keeps repo rate unchanged
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.