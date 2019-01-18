Brian Molefe: 'It's unfortunate that Popo Molefe revealed info about summons'

Brian Molefe says that Transnet board chairperson Popo Molefe failed to follow and respect due process by making this announcement and insists he’s been treated unfairly.

JOHANNESBURG – Former Transnet CEO Brian Molefe says it is unfortunate that the company’s board chairperson Popo Molefe told the public about a summons issued to him and seven other former top executives, including himself.

The board chair revealed the information during a briefing in Sandton on Thursday.

The parastatal has instituted legal steps to recoup the estimated R1.3 billion in stolen funds.

Brian Molefe says that Popo Molefe failed to follow and respect due process by making this announcement and insists he’s been treated unfairly.

“I’m yet to have somebody come up with something concrete that we have done [and] we need to answer to allegations that are properly tested.”

The Transnet chair says that there's evidence of maladministration and corruption under Molefe’s watch, but Molefe says he's done nothing wrong.

"I thought that it was rather unfortunate that he should talk about those summonses because we are yet to respond to them in a proper forum so that our side of the story can also be heard. My advice to Transnet is to focus on the plan for the company."

Additional reporting by Bonga Dlulane.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)