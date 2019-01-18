BLF to meet with Zondo commission evidence leaders ahead of testimony

The group has been invited to give evidence at the Zondo commission after it made submissions in last September about alleged looting at National Treasury by former finance ministers.

JOHANNESBURG - Black First Land First (BLF) is expected to meet evidence leaders of the state capture commission of inquiry on Friday morning ahead of its testimony next month.

The group has been invited to give evidence at the Zondo commission after it made submissions last September about alleged looting at National Treasury by former finance ministers Pravin Gordhan and Nhlanhla Nene.

The BLF says it’s in possession of an audit report to prove its claims.

BLF deputy president Zanele Lwana says she’ll be testifying before the commission.

"The time of the meeting is 12pm to meet with the evidence leaders. We believe that it is the precedent to outline in terms of which structure and format it will take on 12 February when we submit our oral evidence to the Zondo commission."

