Angelo Agrizzi says he’s speaking out to show scale of Bosasa corruption

The former Bosasa executive revealed to the state capture commission on Thursday that money which the company used for bribes was all laundered.

Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi giving his testimony at the commission of inquiry into state capture on 17 January 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
57 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi has told the state capture commission that he’s revealing the extent of corruption at the facilities company because he wants to show the country how easy it is to fall into the trap of criminal activity.

Agrizzi revealed to the commission on Thursday that the money which the company used for bribes was all laundered.

He made startling revelations at the state capture commission, including revealing that every contract government had with Bosasa was tainted by bribery and corruption.

Agrizzi has also shown the commission a video where the company's CEO Gavin Watson can be seen counting almost a million rand in cash, money that Agrizzi says was intended to pay off bribes.

He was asked how he felt when he benefited from this corruption.

“You feel important [and] you’re caught up in a cult.”

Agrizzi says he is speaking out now because he wants to show the extent of corruption at Bosasa.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

