Angelo Agrizzi: '80 people received monthly illegal cash payments from Bosasa'

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Friday morning asked Agrizzi to clarify how many people allegedly received illegal payments monthly from the company.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi claims around 80 people received monthly illegal cash payments from the facilities company.

Agrizzi is back on the stand at the state capture commission.

His testimony had to be prematurely adjourned on Thursday due to what the deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo described as a security situation.

#StateCaptureInquiry Agrizzi tella commisison one day he was cleaning his desk and wanted to put the papers in refuse back, and boom, he finds 70 000 Rand in cash. Suggests Gavin Watson was reckless in handling cash. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 18, 2019

#StateCaptureInquiry Agrizzi says he wouldn’t do anything without instruction of Gavin Watson. Was he aware of the extent he is asked. He replies “I don’t think he was aware”. Says thee was always too much money lying around. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 18, 2019

Zondo on Friday morning asked Agrizzi to clarify how many people allegedly received illegal payments monthly from the company.

“People who were paid cash monthly may well have been around 80 or thereabout?” Zondo asked.

“I would say close to that chair. I would have to think about it... that received illegal payments, unfortunately, yes,” Agrizzi responded.

WATCH LIVE: Angelo Agrizzi testifies for third day at Zondo commission

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)