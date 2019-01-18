Popular Topics
Angelo Agrizzi: '80 people received monthly illegal cash payments from Bosasa'

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Friday morning asked Agrizzi to clarify how many people allegedly received illegal payments monthly from the company.

A screengrab of former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi giving testimony at the Zondo Commission on 18 January 2019.
A screengrab of former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi giving testimony at the Zondo Commission on 18 January 2019.
10 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi claims around 80 people received monthly illegal cash payments from the facilities company.

Agrizzi is back on the stand at the state capture commission.

His testimony had to be prematurely adjourned on Thursday due to what the deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo described as a security situation.

Zondo on Friday morning asked Agrizzi to clarify how many people allegedly received illegal payments monthly from the company.

“People who were paid cash monthly may well have been around 80 or thereabout?” Zondo asked.

“I would say close to that chair. I would have to think about it... that received illegal payments, unfortunately, yes,” Agrizzi responded.

WATCH LIVE: Angelo Agrizzi testifies for third day at Zondo commission

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Popular in Politics

