ANC won't be drawn on #StateCapture allegations
IRENE - The African National Congress' (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) has met for the first time this year to discuss the 8 January statement and the party's election manifesto.
Secretary general Ace Magashule says the NEC will be spending the weekend planning the way forward ahead of the elections. The meeting is being held in Irene, east of Pretoria.
As the ANC meets behind closed doors for its three-day Lekgotla, the party’s top brass wouldn’t be drawn on allegations made by former Bosasa boss Angelo Agrizzi in his testimony at the state capture commission.
#ANCNEC as the party’s top brass meets in Irene, Pretoria the ANC says it won’t be drawn into ‘running commentary about implicated’ party members by Bosasa former COO Angelo Agrizzi. Party has affirmed its support for the #StateCaptureInquiry.BD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 18, 2019
ANC acting spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said: “[On] allegations of individuals who have acted in their own individual capacity, the ANC will not account [for] those individuals. That is why we are saying that each time a name of an ANC member is being dropped, the ANC is not going to do a running commentary on that.”
Secretary general Ace Magashule says the party will focus on its election campaign: “We are planning for the year ahead, in terms of the implementation of what the president said we are going to do this year, after the 8 January statement and the election manifesto.”
Magashule says the party will report back on Sunday when the extensive meeting concludes.
WATCH: Agrizzi reveals electioneering bribes, death benefit schemes & more
Several officials have been implicated in corrupt relations with Bosasa. The company is believed to have over R10 billion worth of contracts with the government.
On Friday, former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi implicated the ANC in his testimony, saying that the facilities company once laundered money for the party's electioneering in the North West.
Agrizzi says that the company had to launder money through youth centres in order to give the party cash. He says that to generate cash for electioneering, the North West Department of Social Development would pay Bosasa for non-existent work at youth centres across the province.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
