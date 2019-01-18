Agrizzi expected to return to Zondo Commission under heightened security
Yesterday, Angelo Agrizzi told the commission that he fears for his life, saying that he spotted a former cop and current employee of Bosasa on the premises of the inquiry, who allegedly breached security.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi is expected to return to the state capture commission on Friday morning with heightened security.
On Thursday, the commission was forced to stop proceeding with his testimony owing to security concerns around him.
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo announced that the premature adjournment of the inquiry, saying that there had been a security situation which authorities were attending to.
This is after Agrizzi did not return to the commission after a lunch break.
Agrizzi started his explosive testimony on Thursday by showing the commission a video where Bosasa’s CEO Gavin Watson can be seen counting over R900,000 in cash which Agrizzi says was intended to pay bribes.
After the lunch break, he was meant to present more evidence and reveal which government officials had corrupt dealings with the company.
But he did not come back and deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo made this announcement.
"There was a security situation and it is necessary that measures are taken to ensure that those who come to this hearing are safe."
