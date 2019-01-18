Agrizzi claims ANC asked Bosasa for money for electioneering in NW
Angelo Agrizzi says that Bosasa had to go launder money from youth centers to give the ANC the money.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi has implicated the African National Congress (ANC) in his testimony at the state capture inquiry, saying that the facilities company once laundered money for the party's electioneering in the North West.
Agrizzi says that the company, now called Global African Solutions, had to launder money through youth centers in order to give the party cash.
BREAKING #StateCaptureInquiry the ANC is mentioned for the first time by Angelo Agrizzi. He says the party once asked for money for electioneering in the North West. He says BOSASA has to go launder money from youth centers/services to give the ANC the money.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 18, 2019
JUST IN #StateCaptureInquiry Agrizzi says sometimes money would be paid by the NW government to BOSASA for non existent work. The company would later help the ANC in that province with electioneering money.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 18, 2019
Angelo Agrizzi says that to generate cash for electioneering, the North West Department of Social Development would pay Bosasa for non-existent work at youth centers across the province.
And then the company would keep a little bit of that money and pay the rest to the provincial official who asked for the cash to fund electioneering.
Agrizzi initially didn’t want to say which political party was paid the laundered money.
"And what is the political party?" deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo asked.
To which Agrizzi replied: "Do I have to say [the party's name] chair?"
Zondo prodded Agrizzi to name the party: "What is your answer to my question?"
"My answer to your question is that it is the ruling party."
While Agrizzi didn’t name the North West official that Bosasa paid the money to, he did confirm that a provincial MEC of Social Development was fully aware of the scheme.
Timeline
-
Bribes, money bags and near-death experiences: Agrizzi's explosive quotes
-
[LISTEN] Post Office responds to Angelo Agrizzi’s allegations of bribery
-
Angelo Agrizzi: '80 people received monthly illegal cash payments from Bosasa'
-
Post Office co-operating with Zondo inquiry over Agrizzi’s corruption claims
Popular in Politics
-
Angelo Agrizzi says he’s speaking out to show scale of Bosasa corruption
-
Brian Molefe: 'It's unfortunate that Popo Molefe revealed info about summons'
-
Post Office co-operating with Zondo inquiry over Agrizzi’s corruption claims
-
Msimanga to step down as Tshwane mayor
-
Angelo Agrizzi: '80 people received monthly illegal cash payments from Bosasa'
-
Section 27 criticises DA over ‘ANC is killing us’ billboard
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.