3 CT schools now have marine sciences as subject

The Two Oceans Aquarium has partnered with schools to offer grade 10 learners a chance to learn more about the world’s oceans.

Students at Gansbaai Academy, Simon’s Town High School and South Peninsula High will be able to learn about marine biology, ocean topography and how humans interact with oceans.

Learners will be able to do this course from grade ten to grade twelve.

The course aims to make learners more environmentally conscious and aware of the impact they have on the oceans.