Bodies of 2 more South Africans found in Mozambique
A group of five friends went swimming near Maputo earlier this week but only one returned to shore.
JOHANNESBURG – The bodies of two more South Africans who drowned in Mozambique have now been found bringing the number of those accounted for to three.
A group of five friends went swimming near Maputo earlier this week but only one returned to shore.
Authorities in Mozambique have been conducting a search since the tragedy and are still looking for the fourth swimmer whose presumed dead.
The spokesperson for the families Bongani Diako says, “The bodies are still in a mortuary in Mozambique and we may just find the remaining body in the coming two days so that we acan repatriate them all at once.”
Popular in Local
-
ANC won't be drawn on #StateCapture allegations
-
#StateCapture secretary, Motsoeneng & ANC implicated in Agrizzi testimony
-
Brian Molefe: 'It's unfortunate that Popo Molefe revealed info about summons'
-
[WATCH] Zondo commission secretary named in Bosasa scandal
-
Secretary of state capture inquiry takes special leave over Bosasa allegations
-
WC traffic chief addresses backlog concerns over licences
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.