Bodies of 2 more South Africans found in Mozambique

A group of five friends went swimming near Maputo earlier this week but only one returned to shore.

JOHANNESBURG – The bodies of two more South Africans who drowned in Mozambique have now been found bringing the number of those accounted for to three.

Authorities in Mozambique have been conducting a search since the tragedy and are still looking for the fourth swimmer whose presumed dead.

The spokesperson for the families Bongani Diako says, “The bodies are still in a mortuary in Mozambique and we may just find the remaining body in the coming two days so that we acan repatriate them all at once.”