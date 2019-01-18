1 dead, 17 injured in KZN crash
A truck and a minibus crashed on the R612 between Ixopo and Highflats.
JOHANNESBURG - A person has been killed and 17 others injured in a crash in the Midlands in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday morning.
Two days ago, Transport Minister Blade Nzimande identified KZN as the province which recorded the highest number of road deaths in the country during the festive season.
KZN Emergency Services' Robert McKenzie said: "Tragically, one person has sustained fatal injuries in this crash and paramedics from KZN Emergency Medical Services have treated 17 patients at the scene. The exact cause of this crash is not yet known at this stage."
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
