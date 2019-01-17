Zimbabwe's inflation soars to 42% Y/Y in December - Zimstats

On a monthly basis, prices increased 9.01% during the same period compared to 9.20% in November.

HARARE - Zimbabwe's inflation hit a fresh 10-year high of 42.09% year-on-year in December, from 31.01% in November, driven by increases in the price of basic goods, the statistical agency Zimstats said on Thursday.

On a monthly basis, prices increased 9.01% during the same period compared to 9.20% in November.