Zim civil group calls on African leaders to stop right violations in country
JOHANNESBURG – Civil society organisations under the banner Crisis in Zimbabwe are calling for African presidents to intervene to stop human rights violations in the country.
Zimbabweans have been protesting this week following the announcement of a 150% petrol price hike by President Emmerson Mnangagwa before he travelled out of the country.
The demonstrations turned violent, with eight people reportedly killed and hundreds more arrested.
The internet has now been partially restored after it was suspended to prevent activists from mobilising in support of the protest.
The groups’ Blessing Vava says: “Compel the government of Zimbabwe to stop the brutality that’s happening, compel them to withdraw the military back to the barracks because we feel that what’s happening now is the constitution that’s being violated in terms of the deployment of the military.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
