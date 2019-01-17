Woolworths posts tepid 26-week sales
Group sales rose 1.9% compared with a 2.5% increase in the 26-week period ended 24 December, 2017.
JOHANNESBURG – Woolworths Holdings Ltd reported a slower sales growth for the 26 weeks ended 23 December 2018, compared with the previous year, the South African department store operator said on Thursday.
Group sales rose 1.9% compared with a 2.5% increase in the 26-week period ended 24 December 2017. The retailer had an additional pre-Christmas trading day in 2017, which helped boost the sales.
The results come in as November retail sales climbed 3.1%, led by household furniture and appliances, textiles, clothing and footwear and general dealers as consumers enjoyed the sales opportunities presented by Black Friday.
Popular in Business
-
Molefe: 'Corruption at Transnet nothing short of a horror movie'
-
Angelo Agrizzi: 'Near-death experience made me expose corruption at Bosasa'
-
Key witness due to testify at state capture inquiry dies
-
Reserve Bank to announce decision on repo rate today
-
Slight petrol price drop predicted for late January
-
Spar franchise owner faces new claims of unfair labour practice, abuse
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.