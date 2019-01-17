WCED to comply with court order to reopen Uitsig school
Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer says she has no doubt that the school should be closed and learners integrated with neighbouring schools.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says that it is studying a judgment paving the way for Uitzig High School to be reopened.
A Western Cape High Court ruling on Wednesday permitted schooling at the facility to continue, pending the outcome of a Supreme Court appeal.
The same court last year ruled in favour of the facility being closed. This ruling is now being taken on review by the school governing body in the Supreme Court of Appeals.
The provincial department in 2017 resolved to have the school closed, as the building was too unsafe to continue schooling.
Around 100 learners and some parents have since last week arrived at the school, insisting that it should be reopened.
Education MEC Debbie Schäfer says they'll reopen the school as soon as possible.
"We have to do it as soon as possible, in compliance with the order."
Schäfer says she has no doubt that the school should be closed and learners integrated with neighbouring schools.
"We can't build one school over again that has been vandalised by a community that has watched this happen over years and years because one or two individuals are trying to drive a specific agenda. It is just not reasonable."
