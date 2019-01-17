WCED: 27 schools targeted by criminals over December holidays
The number of incidents has, however, decreased from 33 during the same period last year.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says despite ongoing efforts to beef up school security over the December holiday period, 27 institutions were targeted by criminals.
But the attacks on schools remains a costly headache for the department.
Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver says the department is spending exorbitant amounts of money to repair vandalised infrastructure and in replacing stolen items at schools.
“The cost of damages thus far has already come around R400,000 with only three-quarters of the estimates having been calculated.”
Shelver says at some schools copper pipes, electrical cabling and computer equipment were stolen.
“And in some instances, perpetrators targeted schools simply to destroy property and left without stealing anything. It is absolutely shocking and complexly unacceptable.”
Burglars broke into a kitchen at a Cape Town school stealing over a 1000 kilograms of food.
For thousands of children, the meal received daily through the school feeding scheme is their only meal for the day.
