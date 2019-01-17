SA Reserve Bank keeps repo rate unchanged
In November the repo rate was increased by 25 basis points to 6.75% with governor Lesetja Kganyago listing rising inflation and the weak rand as major factors.
CAPE TOWN - Sarb governor Lesetja Kganyago has announced the monetary policy committee has left the repo rate unchanged at 6.75%.
Kganyago made the announcement in Pretoria on Thursday afternoon, saying inflation and a stronger rand contributed to their decision.
He says inflation is expected to be lower this year.
Kganyago says inflation is also sensitive to the exchange rate, but countries around the world are not as aggressive as before with their monetary policies.
WATCH LIVE: Sarb governor Lesetja Kganyago announces repo rate decision
In November last year the repo rate was increased by 25 basis points to 6.75%. At the time, Kganyago listed rising inflation and the weak rand as major factors.
