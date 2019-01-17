[WATCH LIVE] Agrizzi resumes giving testimony at Zondo Commission

Angelo Agrizzi appeared before the inquiry yesterday, implicating people like former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni and companies including Acsa.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi resumes his testimony at the state capture commission and is expected to show evidence of his claims of corruption against the facilities company and its CEO Gavin Watson.

