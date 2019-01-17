US 'jihadist' sought to attack White House - FBI
Byung Pak, the US attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, announced the arrest of Hasher Taheb of Cumming, Georgia late Wednesday.
WASHINGTON - Authorities in the US state of Georgia have arrested a 21-year-old man who sought to buy explosives and an anti-tank rocket for a "jihad" suicide attack on the White House planned for Thursday.
Byung Pak, the US attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, announced the arrest of Hasher Taheb of Cumming, Georgia late Wednesday after a monthslong FBI investigation sparked by a tip from the local community "that Taheb had become radicalized."
According to the indictment, Taheb tried to recruit an informant and an undercover FBI agent into a plan to attack the White House and other targets in Washington, including the Washington Monument, the Lincoln Memorial and an unnamed synagogue.
Wanting to fulfil his "duty" to conduct jihad and expecting to become a "martyr," Taheb originally hoped to travel to Islamic State-held territory in the Middle East, he told the FBI source, the indictment said.
But because he had lost his passport, Taheb told the informant it would be better to launch attacks inside the United States.
On 7 December 2018, he met the undercover agent and revealed a hand-drawn diagram of the White House West Wing, where the president's office is located.
In the subsequent weeks, Taheb detailed what weapons he wanted to acquire for the plot, and assigned the FBI agent to obtain them: semi-automatic weapons, grenades and an AT-4 shoulder-mounted anti-tank weapon.
His plan was for the trio to jointly launch the attack on what he referred to as "game day," eventually pinpointed as 17 January.
"Specifically, he described his plan to use the AT-4 to blow a hole in the White House so that the group could enter," the indictment said.
Taheb advised the source "that jihad was the best deed in Islam and the peak of Islam," the indictment said.
On Wednesday, the three met in the parking lot of a store in Buford, Georgia where the FBI agent was to hand over the explosives and weapons, all of which had been rendered inert.
When Taheb took delivery of the weapons, he was arrested.
Officials and the indictment provided no background on Taheb or whether he had made any contact with jihadist groups abroad.
But Pak said no targets in Washington or Georgia were ever truly threatened by the plot.
In a separate case, on Thursday a 49-year-old man, Demetrius Nathaniel Pitts or Abdur Raheem Rafeeq, was arrested in a Cleveland, Ohio suburb and charged with planning a terror attack on the city on July 4, the US Independence Day holiday.
Undercover FBI agents communicated with Pitts for months on the plot before arresting him.
"Pitts, a US citizen living in Ohio, pledged his allegiance to al-Qaeda," a Justice Department statement said.
Popular in World
-
Babies wanted: Nordic countries crying for kids
-
Israeli museum to drop 'McJesus' sculpture after protests
-
American killed in Kenya attack was 9/11 survivor
-
Model claiming Trump secrets to be released after Thai trial
-
Brazil may drop visas for US, Australia, Japan visitors
-
UK PM May says 'impossible' to rule out no-deal Brexit
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.