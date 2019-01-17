Unisa accounting students unhappy over registrations

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 38°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
Go

Unisa accounting students unhappy over registrations

Several postgrad accounting studies students say they've been unable to register for the final year because the program is full.

Picture: Unisa Facebook page
Picture: Unisa Facebook page
50 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A group of University of South Africa (Unisa) accounting students are upset because an apparent lack of capacity is preventing them from qualifying.

Several postgrad accounting studies students say they've been unable to register for the final year because the programme is full.

Unisa has told Eyewitness News it will only be able to comment on the issue on Friday.

Jade Neethling completed her undergraduate studies at Unisa in 2016. In 2018, she completed Level 1 of the Certificate in the Theory of Accounting, or CTA programme, which is an honours course consisting of two levels.

She applied for Level 2 last year after receiving her Level 1 results, but she hasn't been able to register as her application is still pending.

Neethling says the university has told her there is no space.

“Our syllabus started last week. I have been studying but what’s the point of studying if you don’t know if you’re going to be accepted by the university.”

She has also found dozens of other CTA students in the same position as her, like Shilpa Parshotam from Durban, who has also been told her application for Level 2 is pending due to a lack of capacity.

“It’s so unfair because Unisa has taken students from other universities; but their own Level 1 students haven’t been given the space.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA