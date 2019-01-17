Unisa accounting students unhappy over registrations
Several postgrad accounting studies students say they've been unable to register for the final year because the program is full.
CAPE TOWN - A group of University of South Africa (Unisa) accounting students are upset because an apparent lack of capacity is preventing them from qualifying.
Several postgrad accounting studies students say they've been unable to register for the final year because the programme is full.
Unisa has told Eyewitness News it will only be able to comment on the issue on Friday.
Jade Neethling completed her undergraduate studies at Unisa in 2016. In 2018, she completed Level 1 of the Certificate in the Theory of Accounting, or CTA programme, which is an honours course consisting of two levels.
She applied for Level 2 last year after receiving her Level 1 results, but she hasn't been able to register as her application is still pending.
Neethling says the university has told her there is no space.
“Our syllabus started last week. I have been studying but what’s the point of studying if you don’t know if you’re going to be accepted by the university.”
She has also found dozens of other CTA students in the same position as her, like Shilpa Parshotam from Durban, who has also been told her application for Level 2 is pending due to a lack of capacity.
“It’s so unfair because Unisa has taken students from other universities; but their own Level 1 students haven’t been given the space.”
Popular in Local
-
#StateCapture proceedings halted over security concerns around Agrizzi
-
Lindiwe Sisulu denies claims she’s shareholder of Bosasa parent company
-
Cops find R2.6m hidden in ice cream containers, rubbish bags
-
'Former Springbok player' accused of theft at golf club in Stellenbosch
-
DA's 'ANC is killing us' billboard ripped apart a day after it goes up
-
#StateCapture: Officials put measures in place to protect witnesses
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.