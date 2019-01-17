-
Tributes pour in for anti-apartheid activist Hugh Lewin
The acclaimed author passed away at his home in Johannesburg on Wednesday after a long illness. He was 79.
JOHANNESBURG – Friends and colleagues have sent condolences to the family of the late anti-apartheid activist and journalist Hugh Lewin.
The acclaimed author passed away at his home in Johannesburg on Wednesday after a long illness. He was 79.
Lewin was incarcerated for seven years in the 1960s after being found guilty of sabotage activities against the apartheid government.
After his release in 1971, he left the country and spent 10 years in exile in London followed by 10 years in Zimbabwe.
His former colleague at the Institute of Advancement of Journalism (IAJ) Amina Frense said: “He leaves a rich legacy in terms of giving guidance and direction on our training mandate. When he left the IAJ. He continued with his writing. You might be aware of his book Bandiet out of Jail, which is about his seven years in prison.”
Hamba Kahle Hugh lewin— #IAJ4eSkills (@iaj_za) January 17, 2019
Hugh Lewin was Head of Print at the IAJ when he was seconded to the TRC in 1995. IAJ appointed Hugh as the Executive Director(1998-2001) Our deepest sympathy at this most challenging time. IAJ Board and staff send condolences to Fiona and rest of the family pic.twitter.com/oyJkZyVy2V
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
