Summons served on some former Transnet execs implicated in corruption - Molefe

JOHANNESBURG – Transnet board chair Popo Molefe says that summons have been served on some of the former top executives implicated in maladministration and corruption at the rail agency.

The state-owned company's been working on a clean-up operation at the parastatal which has allegedly been looted by Gupta allies in prominent positions.

Legal steps have been taken in hope of recovering the money stolen from the SOE, which calculates up to R1.3 billion so far.

Molefe says that disciplinary hearings for those implicated in maladministration are also expected to start next week.

“We want to purely operate on a professional basis, we don’t want to treat everybody as a suspect. But we’ve here people with extensive experience in logistics, transport and infrastructure.”

