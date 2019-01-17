#StateCapture: Officials put measures in place to protect witnesses
Chief Justice Zondo announced on Thursday afternoon that proceedings would have to be adjourned after concerns were raised around former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi’s safety.
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo says the necessary measures are being taken to ensure that those who testify at the state capture commission are safe.
Zondo announced on Thursday afternoon that proceedings would have to be adjourned after concerns were raised around former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi’s safety.
He’s given startling details about the company's dodgy dealings with government, saying he believes every contract with the state involved bribery and corruption.
Agrizzi played a video at the commission showing a vault which he claims contained bags of bribery money that were kept on the company's premises.
#StateCaptureInquiry WATCH Agrizzi says in this video the box of money is being transported to Gavin Watson’s vault. There are two vaults we are told. Where money was taken is in company secretary’s office. pic.twitter.com/stLh0K5CfF— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 17, 2019
He told the commission he fears for his life after spotting former police officer Solomon Segale – who is also a Bosasa employee – at the inquiry suggesting a security breach.
“He was standing outside with a group of policemen. They were in uniform [and] he was not. To me, it’s concerning that they report to me that he didn’t go through the normal accreditation and he slipped in on his old police ID card.”
After lunch, Zondo announced the commission could not continue hearing Agrizzi’s testimony because of the security situation around him.
“It is necessary that measures be taken to ensure that those who come to this hearing are safe.”
He says the relevant authorities are dealing with this issue and security around the venue has been tightened.
WATCH: #StateCapture: What Angelo Agrizzi has revealed so far
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Politics
-
#StateCapture proceedings halted over security concerns around Agrizzi
-
DA's 'ANC is killing us' billboard ripped apart a day after it goes up
-
Maimane vows action after DA billboard destroyed
-
Gordhan: 'I haven’t attacked any other party; they’re not worth attacking'
-
By-elections: DA biggest winner in WC
-
DA accuses ANC of misleading public on scrapping of e-tolls
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.