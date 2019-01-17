StateCapture: Officials put measures in place to protect witnesses

Chief Justice Zondo announced on Thursday afternoon that proceedings would have to be adjourned after concerns were raised around former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi’s safety.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo says the necessary measures are being taken to ensure that those who testify at the state capture commission are safe.

Zondo announced on Thursday afternoon that proceedings would have to be adjourned after concerns were raised around former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi’s safety.

He’s given startling details about the company's dodgy dealings with government, saying he believes every contract with the state involved bribery and corruption.

Agrizzi played a video at the commission showing a vault which he claims contained bags of bribery money that were kept on the company's premises.

#StateCaptureInquiry WATCH Agrizzi says in this video the box of money is being transported to Gavin Watson’s vault. There are two vaults we are told. Where money was taken is in company secretary’s office. pic.twitter.com/stLh0K5CfF — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 17, 2019

He told the commission he fears for his life after spotting former police officer Solomon Segale – who is also a Bosasa employee – at the inquiry suggesting a security breach.

“He was standing outside with a group of policemen. They were in uniform [and] he was not. To me, it’s concerning that they report to me that he didn’t go through the normal accreditation and he slipped in on his old police ID card.”

After lunch, Zondo announced the commission could not continue hearing Agrizzi’s testimony because of the security situation around him.

“It is necessary that measures be taken to ensure that those who come to this hearing are safe.”

He says the relevant authorities are dealing with this issue and security around the venue has been tightened.

