#StateCapture proceedings halted over security concerns around Agrizzi

Angelo Agrizzi raised security issues revealing that he spotted a former police officer who worked with him at the facilities company inside the premises of the commission with an expired police badge.

Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi giving his testimony at the commission of inquiry into state capture on 17 January 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi giving his testimony at the commission of inquiry into state capture on 17 January 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
19 minutes ago

PARKTOWN - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has been forced to stop proceedings at the state capture commission on Thursday afternoon owing to security concerns around Angelo Agrizzi.

The former Bosasa executive raised security issues on Thursday morning, revealing that he spotted a former police officer who worked with him at the facilities company inside the premises of the commission with an expired police badge.

The commission was meant to resume at 2pm after lunch.

Earlier, Agrizzi played a video which shows the company’s chief financial officer removing a stash of money from one of the vaults and taking it to the company’s CEO Gavin Watson’s office to be distributed.

WATCH: #StateCapture: What Angelo Agrizzi has revealed so far

Timeline

