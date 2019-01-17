StateCapture proceedings halted over security concerns around Agrizzi

Angelo Agrizzi raised security issues revealing that he spotted a former police officer who worked with him at the facilities company inside the premises of the commission with an expired police badge.

PARKTOWN - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has been forced to stop proceedings at the state capture commission on Thursday afternoon owing to security concerns around Angelo Agrizzi.

The former Bosasa executive raised security issues on Thursday morning, revealing that he spotted a former police officer who worked with him at the facilities company inside the premises of the commission with an expired police badge.

JUST IN #StateCaptureInquiry DCJ announces there was a security situation in the building connected to the hearing hence the delay in resuming. says Relevant authorities need to be given space to do that. He adjourns proceedings. It seems this has to do with Agrizzi’s security. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 17, 2019

The commission was meant to resume at 2pm after lunch.

Earlier, Agrizzi played a video which shows the company’s chief financial officer removing a stash of money from one of the vaults and taking it to the company’s CEO Gavin Watson’s office to be distributed.

