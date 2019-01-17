Solidarity files court papers to overturn Schweizer-Reneke teacher's suspension
Solidarity says it served court papers on the North West Education Department, the primary school, and its governing body.
JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Solidarity has made an urgent application in the Labour Court challenging the suspension of Laerskool Schweizer Reneke teacher Elana Barkhuizen.
Solidarity says that it served court papers on the North West Education Department, the primary school, and its governing body.
In the documents, the union asks that Barkhuizen's suspension be lifted.
She’s the teacher who captured the image that went viral showing black and white pupils seated separately in a grade R classroom.
No action has yet been taken against her colleague who was in charge of that class.
Solidarity believes that Barkhuizen should have never been suspended and wants the court to order that she be reinstated with immediate effect.
The trade union’s head of legal service Anton van der Bijl said: “Solidarity filed an urgent application yesterday [Wednesday] and served court papers on the school governing body of Schweizer-Reneke and the MEC [sseking] that the suspension must be uplifted.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Gordhan: 'I haven’t attacked any other party; they’re not worth attacking'
-
Bosasa spent millions a month on bribes, former exec tells Zondo Commission
-
[WATCH LIVE] Agrizzi resumes giving testimony at Zondo Commission
-
Summons served on some former Transnet execs implicated in corruption - Molefe
-
Slight petrol price drop predicted for late January
-
ANC: 'DA has run out of ideas, its politics are bankrupt'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.