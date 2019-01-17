Solidarity files court papers to overturn Schweizer-Reneke teacher's suspension

Solidarity says it served court papers on the North West Education Department, the primary school, and its governing body.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Solidarity has made an urgent application in the Labour Court challenging the suspension of Laerskool Schweizer Reneke teacher Elana Barkhuizen.

Solidarity says that it served court papers on the North West Education Department, the primary school, and its governing body.

In the documents, the union asks that Barkhuizen's suspension be lifted.

She’s the teacher who captured the image that went viral showing black and white pupils seated separately in a grade R classroom.

No action has yet been taken against her colleague who was in charge of that class.

Solidarity believes that Barkhuizen should have never been suspended and wants the court to order that she be reinstated with immediate effect.

The trade union’s head of legal service Anton van der Bijl said: “Solidarity filed an urgent application yesterday [Wednesday] and served court papers on the school governing body of Schweizer-Reneke and the MEC [sseking] that the suspension must be uplifted.”

