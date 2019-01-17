Popular Topics
Slight petrol price drop predicted for late January

The Automobile Association (AA) says a further drop is on the cards, according to the unaudited mid-month fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund.

Picture: EWN
Picture: EWN
12 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - More good news may be in store for South African road users on the petrol price front as another drop is predicted for later this month.

On 3 December 2018 petrol dropped by R1.84 and on 2 January, it went down by between R1.22 and R1.23 a litre.

The Automobile Association (AA) says that a further drop is on the cards, according to the unaudited mid-month fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund.

"Although the international price of crude oil has ticked up since its low of 1 January, the overall price is still lower than December's average, and this reflects in the current data."

The rand has also strengthened against the dollar recently, which is also a contributing factor to the predicted drop.

Petrol is expected to drop by 12 cents, diesel by 36 cents and 33 cents for illuminating paraffin.

"The rand continues to firm slightly and it's not clear what level oil will stabilise around. Whether this will work in favour of fuel users or against them remains to be seen," the AA says.

