SACP welcomes rejection of parole for Janusz Walus
Justice Minister Michael Masutha announced in Pretoria on Wednesday that Walusz will have to wait at least another six months before his case is reevaluated.
PRETORIA - The South African Communist Party (SACP) has welcomed the decision to reject parole for Janusz Walus, saying that he does not deserve to be free for murdering party leader Chris Hani.
The minister rejected the application in November 2017 but was ordered by the High Court in Pretoria last year to reconsider it.
The SACP refers to Walus as a cold-blooded and unrehabilitated murderer who does not deserve to be released on parole.
The party says that Walus remains a danger to society and deserves to rot in jail.
Masutha referred to a psychologist's report which found the killer was not entirely remorseful.
"Regarding empathy, he expresses remorse for the fact that the victim's children are fatherless and wife is a widow. However, he showed no remorse for murdering Chris Hani, the communist leader."
The SACP says that it will continue to legally fight for justice for Hani.
