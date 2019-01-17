SA could do much more to address child sexual abuse, study says
South Africa is one of 40 countries evaluated in the report titled the 'Out of the Shadows Index'.
CAPE TOWN – An international study has revealed that South Africa could do much more to address child sexual abuse and exploitation.
South Africa is one of 40 countries evaluated in the report titled the Out of the Shadows Index.
The research assesses how effectively countries are tackling the crisis.
The research was compiled by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), a research programme supported by the World Childhood and Oak Foundations.
It assesses four key aspects, the environment, legal framework, government commitment and capacity, as well as engagement of industry, civil society and media.
The Economist Intelligence Unit director Conor Griffin says that South Africa scored 56.1 % for its efficacy in dealing with the matter.
“We've seen most of the progress from South Africa in the legal framework category there have been some impressive laws passed, some policies passed."
Statistics revealed in Parliament last year indicated at least 41% of all reported rape cases since May 2015 until May 2018 involved children.
But Griffin says that as shocking as the official statistics might be, more has to be done to dig deeper and reveal the true scope of the problem.
“Right now, the only data that is around though, in many countries, including South Africa, is the reported incidents, so when a child and somebody around the child has reported the incident...of course the problem there is that only reported cases to get attention."
Study authors say the countries under scrutiny account for 70% of children globally and were chosen as a sample that broadly represents all parts of the globe.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Bosasa spent millions a month on bribes, former exec tells Zondo Commission
-
ANC: 'DA has run out of ideas, its politics are bankrupt'
-
DA's Joburg election billboard shows desperation, says ANC
-
Hawks keeping tabs on universities after Wits duo arrested for corruption
-
Corrupt officials partly to blame for road deaths, says Transport Dept
-
Ex-Bosasa exec tells Zondo inquiry his wife was paid salary for doing nothing
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.