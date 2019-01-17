Reserve Bank to announce decision on repo rate today

Pensioners with investments will be hoping for another increase in the rate this afternoon while those with bonds or debt want the opposite.

JOHANNESBURG – The Reserve Bank is set to announce its decision on the repo rate on Thursday afternoon after raising the rate at its meeting in November.

The repo rate was increased by 25 basis points to 6.75%.

Governor Lesetja Kganyago listed rising inflation and the weak rand as major factors driving the bank's decision.

