Renewed calls for communities to safeguard school infrastructure
CAPE TOWN/ JOHANNESBURG - There are renewed calls for communities to safeguard school infrastructure after a newly built multi-million rand smart school in Johannesburg was robbed and 27 schools were targeted over the festive season in the Western Cape.
The Menzi Primary School on the East Rand was robbed on Tuesday, less than a week after it was officially launched by Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.
Over 180 tablets were stolen, along with other valuables including laptops, projectors and money.
The Gauteng Legislature's portfolio committee on Education Joe Mpisi says that communities have a responsibility to protect schools from criminals.
“I am worried, as the chairperson of the portfolio committee, that this is not the first school that has had equipment being stolen from. We are calling for people to help us get these people arrested.”
Meanwhile, the Western Cape Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver says the department is spending exorbitant amounts of money to repair vandalised infrastructure and in replacing stolen items at schools.
“The cost of damages thus far has already come in at R400,000 and with only three-quarters of the estimates calculated.”
Shelver says at some schools, copper pipes, electrical cabling and computer equipment were stolen.
“At the time of the incidents, perpetrators targeted the schools simply to destroy property and left without stealing anything. This is actually shocking and completely unacceptable.”
Burglars broke into a kitchen at a Cape Town school, stealing over 100kg of food.
For thousands of children, the meal received daily through the school feeding scheme is their only meal for the day.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
