Ramaphosa gives SIU green light to probe Esidimeni tragedy, Umgeni water crisis
The SIU is set to probe allegations of irregularities in the procurement by the Gauteng Health Department and officials as well as employees of Life Esidimeni.
JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has given the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) the go-ahead to look into the Life Esidimeni tragedy and Umgeni water crisis.
One hundred and forty-four mental health patients died after they were moved to ill-equipped NGOs.
The SIU is set to probe allegations of irregularities in the procurement by the Gauteng Health Department and officials as well as employees of Life Esidimeni.
With regards to the Umgeni water crisis, the unit will look into allegations of unauthorised, irregular or fruitless and wasteful expenditure and loss incurred by the board for a number of reasons.
The area in KwaZulu-Natal has been gripped by drought since 2015, with the government introducing various interventions since.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Bosasa spent millions a month on bribes, former exec tells Zondo Commission
-
ANC: 'DA has run out of ideas, its politics are bankrupt'
-
DA's Joburg election billboard shows desperation, says ANC
-
Hawks keeping tabs on universities after Wits duo arrested for corruption
-
SACP welcomes rejection of parole for Janusz Walus
-
Ex-Bosasa exec tells Zondo inquiry his wife was paid salary for doing nothing
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.