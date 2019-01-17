Ramaphosa gives SIU green light to probe Esidimeni tragedy, Umgeni water crisis

The SIU is set to probe allegations of irregularities in the procurement by the Gauteng Health Department and officials as well as employees of Life Esidimeni.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has given the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) the go-ahead to look into the Life Esidimeni tragedy and Umgeni water crisis.

One hundred and forty-four mental health patients died after they were moved to ill-equipped NGOs.

The SIU is set to probe allegations of irregularities in the procurement by the Gauteng Health Department and officials as well as employees of Life Esidimeni.

With regards to the Umgeni water crisis, the unit will look into allegations of unauthorised, irregular or fruitless and wasteful expenditure and loss incurred by the board for a number of reasons.

The area in KwaZulu-Natal has been gripped by drought since 2015, with the government introducing various interventions since.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)