Probe launched after 2 sisters killed in shack fire

CAPE TOWN - Police are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of a MyCiTi bus employee.

The woman, who was a cashier at the bus service, died in a fire at her home in Mfuleni on Tuesday evening. The victim’s sister was also killed.

The police’s Noloyiso Rwexana says: “Mfuleni police are investigating following the deaths of two women after a shack burned down. The incident occurred just after 12 at midnight. The cause of the fire is yet to be established.”