Police raid KZN ANC deputy chair's home and co-accused, attach property
Mike Mabuyakhulu is facing six charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and theft linked to the 2012 North Sea Jazz Festival, which never took place.
JOHANNESBURG - Police and court officials are attaching the property of the African National Congress (ANC)' s deputy chairperson in KwaZulu-Natal and his 15 co-accused.
He's also accused of facilitating illegal payments during his tenure as Economic Development MEC and pocketing R300,000.
Authorities raided his home in Empangeni in KZN on Thursday morning.
The Hawks’ Simphiwe Mhlongo says the attachments are as per an interim court order that was obtained last month.
“The criminal matter has still not yet been finalised. He is going back to court, I believe, this coming February.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
