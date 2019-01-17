Police investigating attack on 2 Stellenbosch cyclists
Brendon Jacobs and Jandre Du Raan were cycling from the Jonkershoek Nature Reserve on Sunday evening when their attackers passed them in a green Toyota Corolla.
CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating a attack on two cyclists in Stellenbosch.
The car turned around and rammed into the riders. The car sped off afterwards, apparently because of two oncoming vehicles.
Jacobs says he took out his phone and recorded the incident.
“We were riding next to each other when the vehicle came behind us and honked once or twice. I can’t remember, and we formed the single line like we normally do so that a car can drive pass us.”
The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says they're investigating. “Stellenbosch police are investigating cases of reckless and negligent driving, as well as assault. No one has been arrested so far.”
[WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT] Cyclist Brendon Jacobs shared images and a video following the attack in Stellenbosch.
On 13 Jan Jandre and I took an easy recovery coffee spin to Jonkershoek Nature Reserve. Cycling back from the gate...Posted by Brendon Jacobs on Monday, 14 January 2019
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
