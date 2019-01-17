Parents of Uitsig High learners want school to be upgraded, not shut down

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 38°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
Go

Parents of Uitsig High learners want school to be upgraded, not shut down

On Wednesday, the High Court ruled in favour of the school governing body (SGB)'s application for the place of learning to remain open pending the outcome of a Supreme Court appeal.

Picture: Pexels
Picture: Pexels
58 minutes ago

UITSIG - Parents of Uitsig High School learners say they want the Western Cape Education Department to upgrade the institution instead of shutting it down.

On Wednesday, the High Court ruled in favour of the school governing body (SGB)'s application for the place of learning to remain open pending the outcome of a Supreme Court appeal.

The SGB is challenging a High Court ruling which upheld the department's decision to close the school because it is structurally unsafe.

During an interval, the school learners loudly declare their excitement at being able to continue being taught here.

Uitsig High School must be reopened - for now, High Court declares

Many say don't feel safe going to school in neighbouring communities

“It’s too far, and you must have travel every day and it’s dangerous,” one pupil said.

Another pupil said: “I am glad it’s open so I can learn and get started with classes.”

School governing body officials say about 70 learners showed up on Thursday.

These parents explain why they are adamant the school should be reopened, saying it’s safer and closer for the pupils.

On Wednesday, the Education Department explained it would be too costly to upgrade the school.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA