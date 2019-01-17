Parents of Uitsig High learners want school to be upgraded, not shut down

On Wednesday, the High Court ruled in favour of the school governing body (SGB)'s application for the place of learning to remain open pending the outcome of a Supreme Court appeal.

UITSIG - Parents of Uitsig High School learners say they want the Western Cape Education Department to upgrade the institution instead of shutting it down.

The SGB is challenging a High Court ruling which upheld the department's decision to close the school because it is structurally unsafe.

During an interval, the school learners loudly declare their excitement at being able to continue being taught here.

Many say don't feel safe going to school in neighbouring communities

“It’s too far, and you must have travel every day and it’s dangerous,” one pupil said.

Another pupil said: “I am glad it’s open so I can learn and get started with classes.”

School governing body officials say about 70 learners showed up on Thursday.

These parents explain why they are adamant the school should be reopened, saying it’s safer and closer for the pupils.

On Wednesday, the Education Department explained it would be too costly to upgrade the school.

