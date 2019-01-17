NW Education MEC not intimidated by Solidarity's move over teacher suspension
North West Education MEC Sello Lehari says that he's not intimidated by a court challenge brought by trade union Solidarity over the suspension of a teacher at Laerskool Schweizer Reneke.
Lehari visited the school once again on Wednesday where he confirmed that his department will be taking action against teachers implicated in allegations of racism.
Elana Barkhuizen was suspended last week after a photo she took went viral showing black and white pupils seated at separate tables in a grade R classroom.
No action has yet been taken against her colleague who was in charge of that class.
Lehari says the decision to suspend Barkhuizen was not his.
“Firstly, the teacher was suspended by the SGB. So, it’s upon the SGB to bring her back or not.”
Barkhuizen was the teacher who captured the image showing racial segregation at the school.
But, was Lehari misinformed about which teacher was, in fact, responsible for segregating the children?
“You’re very correct and thank you very much for the word ‘misleading’, but I said wait for Thursday and Friday, you will hear what’s going to happen here.”
Lehari says he will soon be announcing sanctions that have been taken against the educators implicated.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
