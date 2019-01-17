Molefe: 'Corruption at Transnet nothing short of a horror movie'

Transnet board chairperson Popo Molefe says it’s not yet clear how long it will take to completely eliminate corruption at Transnet.

JOHANNESBURG – Transnet board chairperson Popo Molefe says the corruption at the state-owned entity is nothing short of a horror movie, accusing those at the helm of being professional thieves.

Molefe is briefing the media in Sandton on Thursday morning on turn-around strategies the new board, which was appointed last May, is working on.

A number of people have been removed or suspended from the company, while some have resigned as clean-up operations are underway as instructed by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his State of the Nation address last year.

Molefe says it’s not yet clear how long it will take to completely eliminate corruption at Transnet.

"In our view, many of the executives responsible for running Transnet went to the office every day primarily to loot it. They wanted to loot it as fast as they could."

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)