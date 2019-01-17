Molefe: 'Corruption at Transnet nothing short of a horror movie'
Transnet board chairperson Popo Molefe says it’s not yet clear how long it will take to completely eliminate corruption at Transnet.
JOHANNESBURG – Transnet board chairperson Popo Molefe says the corruption at the state-owned entity is nothing short of a horror movie, accusing those at the helm of being professional thieves.
Molefe is briefing the media in Sandton on Thursday morning on turn-around strategies the new board, which was appointed last May, is working on.
A number of people have been removed or suspended from the company, while some have resigned as clean-up operations are underway as instructed by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his State of the Nation address last year.
Molefe says it’s not yet clear how long it will take to completely eliminate corruption at Transnet.
"In our view, many of the executives responsible for running Transnet went to the office every day primarily to loot it. They wanted to loot it as fast as they could."
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Business
-
Reserve Bank to announce decision on repo rate today
-
Rand marginally lower ahead of rates decision
-
Ghosn appeals against Japan bail rejection
-
Spar franchise owner faces new claims of unfair labour practice, abuse
-
Wesgro ‘keeping close eye’ on Brexit developments & impacts
-
YouTube clarifies rules on pranks as risky memes rage
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.