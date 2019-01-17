McCarthy takes swipe at Eymael, ends debate on Mthembu

Cape Town City FC coach Benni McCarthy could not resist taking a swipe a former Free State Stars coach Luc Eymael after his side's 5-0 drubbing of Stars at the Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday night.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City FC coach Benni McCarthy could not resist taking a swipe a former Free State Stars coach Luc Eymael after his side's 5-0 drubbing of Stars at the Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday night.

Ever since Eymael, who left the side in November 2018, seemingly disrespected Steve Komphela last season when the Belgian went on a PR crusade in an attempt to get the Kaizer Chiefs job, McCarthy has had little time for the media hungry coach.

Speaking after his side's biggest league win to date, McCarthy said that he wished Eymael was in the dugout for the match.

"I was gutted. Maybe he would have gotten 10."

Former Stars striker, Siphelele Mthembu, grabbed his seventh league goal of the season against his former club, which makes the 2018/2019 season his most prolific campaign to date.

Before leaving Bethlehem for the Mother City, his then boss Eymael said that Mthembu will never work under a better coach than him. However, McCarthy feels that he got the last laugh after Mthmebu’s strike.

"Luc Eymael said Shaka’s biggest mistake was to leave Free State because he's the best coach Shaka will ever have. Here is Shaka’s best coach (McCarthy) ever. I don't want to take the credit but I'm the first coach to make him score seven goals, more than he has ever had. I can smoke a cigar now."

There is genuine competition for the striking berth at City, especially with new singing Kermit Erasmus challenging "Shaka Zulu" and Mathew Rusike for a starting place.

Mthembu has reacted well to this and that’s evident in his goal tally. McCarthy praised the attitude of the player.

"Shaka has done it on his own, he's a player who puts in the hard yards, he works exceptionally hard. He lives a healthy and clean life, the most disciplined player that you're going to find in football."

McCarthy says he encourages Mthembu to use his big frame to unsettle defences.

"I tell him to go and enjoy himself and to play to his strengths, not to be too comfortable, that he's got the ability. I still want him to have the aggression like Shaka Zulu. On the pitch, people must be bloody scared to play against you. When you look at the history, the British, when you hear Shaka Zulu, you fear [SIC]."