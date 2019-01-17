Zim activist Evan Mawarire due in court on charges of inciting violence
On Wednesday, police detectives arrested him at his Harare home and charged him with inciting public violence.
HARARE – Zimbabwe pro-democracy activist Evan Mawarire is due in court in Harare on Thursday morning facing charges of inciting public violence during this week's strike.
Mawarire, a church pastor, led the ThisFlag protests in 2016 when Robert Mugabe was still in power.
Mawarire is due in court at 8:30 am on Thursday.
He went on Facebook and Twitter before and during this week's strike, calling for Zimbabweans to stay peacefully at home.
Mnangagwa, who's been in Russia, said he was deeply saddened by the violent protests.
He says that resolving Zimbabwe's economic problems is a monumental task but insists the country's going in the right direction.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
