Maimane: 'Kodwa must explain why ANC has murdered South Africans'

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says he will not be drawn on criticism from the African National Congress (ANC) which has accused him of only focusing on the governing party and not having a plan to win the election.

The opposition party led a march through the streets of Joburg on Wednesday, blaming the ANC for a number of incidents over the past decade.

The march was part of the DA's election campaign where its leadership unveiled a billboard remembering the victims of the 2012 Marikana massacre and the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

Speaking on the sidelines of the march, Maimane declined to give a direct response to the ANC’s Zizi Kodwa's tweets on Tuesday where he said "Everything Mmusi says is about the ANC, [he] cannot finish a sentence without mentioning [the party]."

When asked to weigh in on the remarks this is was Maimane’s response.

“Zizi Kodwa must explain to the people why the ANC has murdered South Africans. We’re here to build a better South Africa for all.”

The DA says the Life Esidemeni tragedy, the deaths of children in pit latrines and the 2012 Marikana massacre were all a result of a failure in the governing party's leadership.

The opposition drew a large crowd of supporters to back its calls for a change in national government under the banner "The ANC is killing us."

With about four months to go before South Africans head to the polls, the DA stressed that this is a key election for the party.

