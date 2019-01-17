Maimane vows action after DA billboard destroyed

The controversial billboard was unveiled in the Joburg CBD on Wednesday, as part of the official opposition’s campaign for the upcoming general elections.

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has condemned the vandalising of his party's election billboard which carried the phrase “the ANC is killing us”.

Apart from the main slogan, the billboard claimed to be in memory of those who’ve fallen victim to crime, including victims of the Marikana massacre, Life Esidimeni tragedy and the pit toilets saga.

#DAMarch The much awaited for “The ANC is killing us” billboard is finally revealed. AN pic.twitter.com/j4QDKmd0SJ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 16, 2019

The African National Congress released a statement on Wednesday calling the DA’s message “slanderous”.

Now images circulating on social media show the billboard has been vandalised.

But Maimane has defended the DA’s message.

“People died in Marikana and Life Esidimeni. We are demanding justice. If the message makes them uncomfortable, it must be a reminder to all of us as South Africans that too many people felt an injustice. We will look and find those who took down that message which reminds all of us about the need for justice in our nation.”

A video of the vandalism.



Whether you agree with a political party or not, we should NEVER condone or tolerate criminality.



This is not OK. pic.twitter.com/3LQGUEfyBl — X (@XondoZ12) January 17, 2019

