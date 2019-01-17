Popular Topics
Maimane vows action after DA billboard destroyed

The controversial billboard was unveiled in the Joburg CBD on Wednesday, as part of the official opposition’s campaign for the upcoming general elections.

FILE: Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane at the party's elective congress on Sunday 8 April 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
FILE: Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane at the party's elective congress on Sunday 8 April 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
29 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has condemned the vandalising of his party's election billboard which carried the phrase “the ANC is killing us”.

The controversial billboard was unveiled in the Joburg CBD on Wednesday, as part of the official opposition’s campaign for the upcoming general elections.

Apart from the main slogan, the billboard claimed to be in memory of those who’ve fallen victim to crime, including victims of the Marikana massacre, Life Esidimeni tragedy and the pit toilets saga.

The African National Congress released a statement on Wednesday calling the DA’s message “slanderous”.

Now images circulating on social media show the billboard has been vandalised.

But Maimane has defended the DA’s message.

“People died in Marikana and Life Esidimeni. We are demanding justice. If the message makes them uncomfortable, it must be a reminder to all of us as South Africans that too many people felt an injustice. We will look and find those who took down that message which reminds all of us about the need for justice in our nation.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

