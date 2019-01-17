Maimane vows action after DA billboard destroyed
The controversial billboard was unveiled in the Joburg CBD on Wednesday, as part of the official opposition’s campaign for the upcoming general elections.
JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has condemned the vandalising of his party's election billboard which carried the phrase “the ANC is killing us”.
The controversial billboard was unveiled in the Joburg CBD on Wednesday, as part of the official opposition’s campaign for the upcoming general elections.
Apart from the main slogan, the billboard claimed to be in memory of those who’ve fallen victim to crime, including victims of the Marikana massacre, Life Esidimeni tragedy and the pit toilets saga.
#DAMarch The much awaited for “The ANC is killing us” billboard is finally revealed. AN pic.twitter.com/j4QDKmd0SJ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 16, 2019
The African National Congress released a statement on Wednesday calling the DA’s message “slanderous”.
Now images circulating on social media show the billboard has been vandalised.
But Maimane has defended the DA’s message.
“People died in Marikana and Life Esidimeni. We are demanding justice. If the message makes them uncomfortable, it must be a reminder to all of us as South Africans that too many people felt an injustice. We will look and find those who took down that message which reminds all of us about the need for justice in our nation.”
A video of the vandalism.— X (@XondoZ12) January 17, 2019
Whether you agree with a political party or not, we should NEVER condone or tolerate criminality.
This is not OK. pic.twitter.com/3LQGUEfyBl
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Politics
-
DA's 'ANC is killing us' billboard ripped apart a day after it goes up
-
Gordhan: 'I haven’t attacked any other party; they’re not worth attacking'
-
#StateCapture proceedings halted over security concerns around Agrizzi
-
By-elections: DA biggest winner in WC
-
[WATCH] 'ANC has kept Gauteng residents in the dark about e-tolls'
-
Police raid KZN ANC deputy chair's home, attaches property
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.