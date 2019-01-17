Lotto results: Wednesday, 16 January 2019

EWN brings you the winning Lotto results. Were you a winner?

CAPE TOWN – The winning numbers from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 16 January 2019 are as follows:

Lotto draw: 19, 33, 44, 48, 49, 52 Bonus: 9

Lotto Plus 1: 8, 11, 12, 47, 50, 52 Bonus Ball: 42

Lotto Plus 2: 2, 3, 12, 35, 45, 48 Bonus Ball: 22

For more details visit the National Lottery website.