[LISTEN] Wish upon a star: Meteorite lights up WC's night sky

KFM | The beautiful streak of light was followed by an incredibly loud explosion as the meteorite broke up in the atmosphere during entry.

CAPE TOWN - Residents in the Western Cape called into Kfm Mornings on Thursday to describe a fascinating flash of light in the sky on Wednesday night between 8.10pm and 8.30pm.

The beautiful streak of light was followed by an incredibly loud explosion as the meteorite broke up in the atmosphere during entry. The explosion could be heard from areas such as Franschhoek, the Swartland, the Overberg, Stellenbosch and Hermanus.

I heard a loud bang, like a gas bottle exploding, but people saw it..... A flipping meteorite! pic.twitter.com/m4nHeRpLdb — Dave.apter@gmail.com (@dave_apter) January 16, 2019

Anyone in the #Hermanus or #Onrus area see or hear an explosion that was possibly a #meteorite at around 20h30? #CapeTown pic.twitter.com/UnKBeK5aXS — Nathan Krumm (@NathanKrumm) January 16, 2019

Kfm Mornings called senior research fellow Dr Kotze at the South African National Space Agency who confirmed that a meteorite had plunged to the ground in the Helderberg region.

Listen to the audio above for more.