[LISTEN] Deadly Nairobi hotel attack explained

CapeTalk |

CAPE TOWN - Earlier this week gunmen blasted their way into a hotel and office complex in the Kenyan capital on Tuesday, killing at least 15 people and sending workers diving under desks to escape an attack claimed by Somalia-based Islamist group al-Shabaab.

Jasmine Opperman, the Africa director for the Terrorism, Research and Analysis Consortium says this attack by al-Shabaab was a message that they oppose the US policy in Israel.

“This was followed by a seven-page propaganda statement seeking justification of this Ludacris act.”

Opperman says a conference, attended by 180 US members at the site of shooting was al-Shabaab’s target.



“What was clear is that when they got to the entrance to the complex, they were not sure where the conference was held. Hence they went ahead and killed people.”

