[LISTEN] Deadly Nairobi hotel attack explained
CapeTalk | Jasmine Opperman, the Africa director for the Terrorism, Research and Analysis Consortium says this attack by al-Shabaab was a message that they oppose the US policy in Israel.
CAPE TOWN - Earlier this week gunmen blasted their way into a hotel and office complex in the Kenyan capital on Tuesday, killing at least 15 people and sending workers diving under desks to escape an attack claimed by Somalia-based Islamist group al-Shabaab.
Jasmine Opperman, the Africa director for the Terrorism, Research and Analysis Consortium says this attack by al-Shabaab was a message that they oppose the US policy in Israel.
“This was followed by a seven-page propaganda statement seeking justification of this Ludacris act.”
Opperman says a conference, attended by 180 US members at the site of shooting was al-Shabaab’s target.
“What was clear is that when they got to the entrance to the complex, they were not sure where the conference was held. Hence they went ahead and killed people.”
