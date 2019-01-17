[LISTEN] Best and worse scenarios if Eskom's tariff hike bid fails

CapeTalk | Kieno Kammies speaks to Maarten Ackerman, chief economist at Citadel, who presents two scenarios that could emerge from the Nersa tariff application hearings.

Eskom has this week asked Nersa to increase tariffs by 15% annually for three years.

What happens to Eskom and our power supply if Nersa turns down the request, and what are the implications if they are allowed to hike tariffs?

Ackerman looks at what would happen to our economy if the request is denied or granted.

