Lindiwe Sisulu denies claims she’s shareholder of Bosasa parent company

JOHANNESBURG - International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has dismissed former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi's claim that she was a shareholder and director of Dyambu Holdings.

Agrizzi made the claim at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry on Thursday during his day-two of his testimony.

Dyambu Holdings is the parent company of Bosasa that Agrizzi claims issued millions of rand in bribes to get contracts from the State.

Sisulu’s spokesperson has denied the minister was ever part of the company and has called on Agrizzi to retract his statements and issue a public apology to her.

Proceedings had to adjourn early on Thursday after safety concerns were raised around Agrizzi.

